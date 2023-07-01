New Suit - Civil Rights

An African American attorney sued Aria Resort & Casino for race discrimination on Friday in Nevada District Court. The plaintiff, who is represented by Clark Hill and Kafoury & McDougal, claims that she was singled out and detained by hotel security based on her race while staying as a guest in the luxury hotel, an MGM property. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01018, Hawkins v. Aria Resort & Casino Holdings, LLC.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

July 01, 2023, 6:02 PM

Plaintiffs

Tamika Hawkins

Clark Hill

defendants

Aria Resort & Casino Holdings, LLC

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation