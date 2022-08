New Suit - Consumer

Wells Fargo Bank was sued Thursday in Georgia Southern District Court for claims under the Electronic Fund Transfer Act. The court action was filed by Skaar & Feagle on behalf of Riletia J. Hawkins Pray, who claims $21,500 was wrongfully taken from her account. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-00198, Hawkins Pray v. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.