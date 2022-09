Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Phelps Dunbar on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against the Hanover Insurance Group, Hub International and Verlan Fire Insurance to Mississippi Southern District Court. The suit, concerning commercial property damage claims, was filed by Greer, Russell & Dent on behalf of Hawkins Number One. The case is 3:22-cv-00565, Hawkins Number One, LLC v. Verlan Fire Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

September 28, 2022, 4:02 PM