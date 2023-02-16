Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Baker McKenzie on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Stable Group Holdings and Accenture Song Production Studios to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by the Law Offices of Gregory W. Patterson on behalf of Hawke Media, accuses the defendants of floating a potential acquisition deal as a pretext for gaining confidential info from the plaintiff and soliciting its employees. The case is 2:23-cv-01166, Hawke Media LLC v. Stable Group Holdings LLC et al.

Business Services

February 16, 2023, 4:14 PM