Hawaiian Electric Ignites Legal Fight Over Hawaii Wildfire W...

Hawaiian Electric has lodged a legal fight over a possible whistleblower in the litigation over the Maui wildfires this year, moving to quash a subpoena of ex-employee Mark Thaller. Thaller, now in Virginia, purportedly flagged ethics concerns while at Hawaiian Electric, but the motion to quash says he didn't work in wildfire mitigation and his documents would only provide "irrelevant, inflammatory and confidential" information. The fight comes as Hawaii Gov. Josh Green announced this month a $150 million victim compensation fund.

Energy

November 27, 2023, 5:15 PM

