New Suit - Employment

Travel & Leisure, the Orlando-based timeshare company formerly known as Wyndham Destinations, was sued Wednesday in Tennessee Middle District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit was brought by Employment & Consumer Law Group on behalf of Julia Havey, who contends that she was wrongfully terminated and subjected to sexual harassment and disability discrimination. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-01047, Havey v. Wyndham Vacation Ownership, Inc.