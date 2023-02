Removed To Federal Court

American Family Mutual Insurance Co. on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit to Missouri Western District Court. The suit, for a disputed property damage claim arising from a severe wind event, was filed by Lowther Johnson and Stubblefield Law on behalf of Andrew T. Havens. American Family is represented by Sandberg Phoenix & Von Gontard. The case is 6:23-cv-03061, Havens v. American Family Mutual Insurance Company, S.I.

Insurance

February 24, 2023, 6:11 AM