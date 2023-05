News From Law.com

There's a vacancy on the bench in United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida, and the deadline to apply is May 5. The Judicial Conference of the United States Wednesday announced it authorized the appointment of a full-time U.S. magistrate judge in Miami, following the departure of Magistrate Judge Alicia M. Otazo-Reyes, set to retire Nov. 30.

May 03, 2023, 2:33 PM

