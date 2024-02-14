Have Transactional Demand Levels Slowed Lateral Partner Hiri...

News From Law.com

Amid the downslide in M&A deals last year and the uptick in corporate layoffs, the lateral hiring boom in Big Law that's characterized much of the post-pandemic era for the legal industry finally began slowing down. Partner lateral moves fell in 2023 but still remained robust, according to data from Law.com Compass. Am Law 200 firms hired 3,349 lateral partners from Oct. 1, 2022 through Sept. 30, 2023. That's off from the prior year's figure, 3,633, by about 7%. But it's still above the figure in 2021 (3,066).

February 14, 2024, 3:45 PM

