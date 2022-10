News From Law.com

As South Florida's real estate market tightens and economic uncertainty leaves buyers and sellers wondering what's next, the opportunities investors had during the pandemic's peak to buy distressed properties at a good price, may not last. There's a notable slowdown in acquisitions as buyers wait and observe the market, according to developer Ben Mandell of Tricera Capital, which specializes in urban retail, office and mixed-use investments.

Real Estate

October 28, 2022, 3:03 PM