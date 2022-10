Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Bowman and Brooke on Monday removed a trip-and-fall lawsuit against paint manufacturer and distributor Sherwin-Williams to Minnesota District Court. The suit was filed by Johnson Becker PLLC on behalf of Carol Elaine Hautala. The case is 0:22-cv-02487, Hautala v. The Sherwin-Williams Company.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

October 10, 2022, 3:49 PM