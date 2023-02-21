New Suit

Delta Air Lines was hit with a wrongful death lawsuit Tuesday in Washington Western District Court following a fatal opioid overdose of a passenger. The lawsuit, brought by Krutch Lindell Bingham Jones, contends that Delta was negligent in failing to train staff to administer an opioid antagonist such as Narcan or include Narcan in its in-flight medical kit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00230, Hausman v. Delta Air Lines, Inc et al.

Transportation & Logistics

February 21, 2023, 7:00 PM