Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Sunrun, a residential solar energy company, and Vivint Solar Developer to New Mexico District Court. The suit contends that the defendants wrongfully made a UCC-1 filing with the local county land records office instead of the secretary of state, thereby making the defendants' solar power system an encumbering 'fixture' on the plaintiff's property. The complaint was filed by the Law Office of David C. Kramer on behalf of Philomena Hausler. The case is 1:22-cv-00623, Hausler v. Vivint Solar Developer LLC et al.

Renewable Energy

August 19, 2022, 8:50 PM