Who Got The Work

Ethan D. Thomas of Littler Mendelson has entered an appearance for Jill Blankenship and Frontline Management in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The action was filed Oct. 11 in Utah District Court by Cohne Kinghorn PC on behalf of Stephen J. Hausknecht, who claims that he was wrongfully terminated after reporting a sexual harassment incident that took place while working remotely in Mexico. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Dale A. Kimball, is 2:22-cv-00652, Hausknecht v. Frontline Management et al.

Transportation & Logistics

November 25, 2022, 5:46 AM