Who Got The Work

Jay B. Kasner, Susan L. Saltzstein and Shaud G. Tavakoli from Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom have stepped in to represent New York Community Bancorp in a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit in connection with an agreement to acquire certain assets of Signature Bridge Bank. The action, filed Feb. 15 in New York Eastern District Court by Gainey McKenna & Egleston, contends that certain executives concealed that New York Community Bancorp's portfolio had been deteriorating, likely to result in major loan and credit losses. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Nina R. Morrison, is 1:24-cv-01207, Hauser v. Cangemi et al.

Banking & Financial Services

March 07, 2024, 9:39 AM

