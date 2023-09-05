Who Got The Work

David Rabinowitz and Daniel A. Hoffman of Moses & Singer have stepped in as defense counsel to Miasha Fisher in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The suit, filed July 22 in New York Southern District Court by the Law Office of Richard A. Altman on behalf of Channel Communications, Constance Hauman and Channel Creations LLC, accuses Fisher, who was a former member of the funk/rock band 'Miss Velvet and the Blue Wolf,' of falsely claiming that she has the sole and exclusive right to the name of the band. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gregory H. Woods, is 1:23-cv-06366, Hauman et al v. Fisher.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

September 05, 2023, 6:52 AM

