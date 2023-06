Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Wilson Elser on Tuesday removed an ERISA lawsuit against Reliance Standard Life Insurance and other defendants to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, pertaining to disability benefits, was filed by attorney Robert A. DeLuca & Associates on behalf of Melissa Haughey. The case is 2:23-cv-02174, Haughey v. Reliance Standard Life Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

June 06, 2023, 6:04 PM

Plaintiffs

Melissa Haughey

defendants

Matrix Absence Management

Reliance Standard Life Insurance Company

Tokio Marine Group

defendant counsels

Wilson Elser

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations