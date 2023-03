New Suit - Product Liability

Southern-Owners Insurance, American Wall Bed Company and Murphy Wallbed Systems were hit with a product liability lawsuit Thursday in Louisiana Eastern District Court. The lawsuit, over an allegedly faulty bed frame, was filed by the Kreller Law Firm on behalf of Brian Haughey. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00865, Haughey v. American Wall Bed Company, Inc. et al.

Insurance

March 09, 2023, 12:31 PM