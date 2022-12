Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Fredrikson & Byron and Taft Stettinius & Hollister on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Literacy Minnesota and Neighborhood House to Minnesota District Court. The suit, over alleged employment discrimination based on sex and sexual orientation, was filed by Leland Conners PLC on behalf of Sara A. Hathaway. The case is 0:22-cv-03040, Hathaway v. Neighborhood House et al.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

December 08, 2022, 4:11 PM