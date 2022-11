Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at the Lanza Law Firm on Monday removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against Bloomin' Brands, Outback Steakhouse and other defendants to Texas Western District Court. The complaint was filed by the Herrera Law Firm on behalf of Kimberly Hatfield. The case is 6:22-cv-01210, Hatfield v. Bloomin Brands, Inc. et al.

