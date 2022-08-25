New Suit - Contract

Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in Georgia Northern District Court on behalf of software development company Hatchworks Technologies Inc. The complaint pursues claims against Spring Hills for the alleged failure to pay $561,000 in connection with services rendered under an executed software development agreement and statement of works. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-03390, Hatchworks Technologies, Inc. v. Spring Hills, LLC.

Technology

August 25, 2022, 7:20 AM