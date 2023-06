Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Rawle & Henderson on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Pella Windows and Doors, Pella Corporation and other defendants to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, over allegedly defective aluminum clad casement windows, was brought by pro se plaintiffs. The case is 2:23-cv-02379, Hatchigian et al v. Gunton Corporation et al.

June 22, 2023, 3:35 AM

nature of claim: 385/over property damage arising from an allegedly faulty product