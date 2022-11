Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Barnes & Thornburg on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Ingredion, an Illinois-based producer of starches and sweeteners for various industries, to Indiana Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Golitko & Daly on behalf of Christian Hatcher, who was allegedly injured by exposed rebar while operating a front end loader on the defendant's premises. The case is 1:22-cv-02240, Hatcher v. Ingredion Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

November 18, 2022, 6:28 PM