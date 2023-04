New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Stein Saks filed a consumer class action Wednesday in Texas Eastern District Court against Swiftfunds Financial Services. The suit pursues claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00369, Hastings v. Swiftfunds Financial Services LLC.

Banking & Financial Services

April 26, 2023, 6:44 PM

Plaintiffs

John Hastings

Plaintiffs

Stein Saks

defendants

Swiftfunds Financial Services LLC

nature of claim: 480/over alleged breaches of consumer credit or privacy laws