Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Klehr Harrison Harvey Branzburg on Friday removed a lawsuit against Russell Carlson and Victoria Carlson to New Jersey District Court. The suit, which seeks a declaration that two deeds are invalid, was filed by KingBarnes on behalf of Henrietta Hastings. The court action accuses the defendants of exerting undue influence on the elderly plaintiff, leading her to transfer ownership of a $1.3 million property to the defendants for one dollar. The case is 1:22-cv-06681, Hastings v. Carlson et al.

New Jersey

November 18, 2022, 3:41 PM