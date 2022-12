New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Church & Dwight Co. was slapped with a consumer class action on Friday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, brought by the Laukaitis Law Firm, alleges that the defendant's Batiste dry shampoo contains dangerous levels of the carcinogenic compound benzene. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-07348, Hassett v. Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 30, 2022, 3:57 PM