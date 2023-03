New Suit - FOIA

Curtis, Mallet-Prevost, Colt & Mosle and the WJH Law Group filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit against the U.S. Department of State on Thursday in District of Columbia District Court. The suit, brought on behalf of Ali Hage Hassan, seeks all nonexempt records held by the department related to the plaintiff. The case is 1:23-cv-00785, Hassan v. U.S. Department Of State.

Government

March 23, 2023, 4:11 PM

Plaintiffs

Ali Hage Hassan

Plaintiffs

Curtis, Mallet-Prevost, Colt & Mosle

defendants

U.S. Department Of State

nature of claim: 895/under the Freedom of Information Act