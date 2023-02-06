New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Conduent, a provider of business process services, and Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority were slapped with a consumer class action Saturday in New York Eastern District Court over New York's E-Z Pass electric tolling system. The lawsuit, which pursues claims on behalf of motorcyclists who use E-Z Pass transponders to pay tolls, was filed by Sheehan & Associates. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00873, Hassan v. Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority et al.

Business Services

February 06, 2023, 5:33 AM