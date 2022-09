Who Got The Work

Hannah S. Symonds of Wilson Elser and Kathryn S. Shea of the Law Office of Kathryn S. Shea has entered an appearance for William D. McLaughlin and Symetra Life Insurance Company in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The suit, pertaining to a life insurance policy, was filed Aug. 5 in Massachusetts District Court by Cohen Cleary P.C. on behalf of Debra Haslam. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Richard G. Stearns, is 1:22-cv-11268, Haslam v. Mclaughlin et al.

