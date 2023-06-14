Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at DLA Piper and Quarles & Brady on Wednesday removed a franchise lawsuit against 7-Eleven, the popular convenience store chain, to Illinois Northern District Court. The complaint, filed by the Carmen D. Caruso Law Firm on behalf of Rehan S. Hashmi, Hashmi Enterprise Inc. and other plaintiffs, contends that 7-Eleven terminated Hashmi's franchise agreements and alleges that he attempted to defraud the company by lowering gas prices against franchisor's orders. The plaintiffs seek a declaration stating that approval was obtained by a 7-Eleven leader for lower gas prices to remain competitive in the area and for reinstatement of all five franchise agreements. The case is 1:23-cv-03776, Hashmi v. 7-Eleven Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 14, 2023, 7:52 PM

Plaintiffs

Hashmi and Hashmi, Inc.

Hashmi Enterprise, Inc.

Hashmi Oil Company

Hashmi, Inc.

Lykor Shack, Inc.

Rehan S. Hashmi

defendants

7-Eleven, Inc.

defendant counsels

DLA Piper

nature of claim: 196/over a franchise dispute