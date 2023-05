New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Ally Financial, Carvana, an online used car seller known for its car vending machines, and other defendants were slapped with a consumer class action Wednesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Law Offices of Robert P. Cocco PC and Consumer Law Center, contends that Carvana has delayed transferring car titles to owners, which has led to vehicles getting repossessed when Carvana stops paying for the untitled and unregistered vehicles. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02068, Harvin et al v. Carvana LLC et al.

Automotive

May 31, 2023, 1:04 PM

Plaintiffs

Dashawn J Thorne

David Weaver, Jr

Joseph A Riedel

Syretta Angelique Harvin

Plaintiffs

Law Offices Of Robert P. Cocco PC

defendants

Ally Bank

Carvana LLC

Bridgecrest Credit Company LLC

Carvana Auto Receivables Grantor Trust 2019-1

Carvana Auto Receivables Grantor Trust 2019-2

Carvana Auto Receivables Grantor Trust 2019-3

Carvana Auto Receivables Grantor Trust 2019-4

Carvana Auto Receivables Grantor Trust 2020-Np1

Carvana Auto Receivables Grantor Trust 2020-P1

Carvana Auto Receivables Grantor Trust 2021-N1

Carvana Auto Receivables Grantor Trust 2021-N2

Carvana Auto Receivables Grantor Trust 2021-N3

Carvana Auto Receivables Grantor Trust 2021-N4

Carvana Auto Receivables Grantor Trust 2021-P1

Carvana Auto Receivables Grantor Trust 2021-P2

Carvana Auto Receivables Grantor Trust 2021-P3

Carvana Auto Receivables Grantor Trust 2022-N5

Carvana Auto Receivables Grantor Trust 2022-N6

Carvana Auto Receivables Grantor Trust 2022-P1

Carvana Auto Receivables Grantor Trust 2022-P2

Carvana Auto Receivables Grantor Trust 2022-P3

Carvana Auto Receivables Grantor Trust 2022-P4

Carvana Auto Receivables Grantor Trust 2022-P5

Carvana Auto Receivables Grantor Trust 2022-P6

Carvana Auto Receivables Grantor Trust 2023-N1

Carvana Auto Receivables Grantor Trust 2023-P1

Carvana Auto Receivables Trust 2019-1

Carvana Auto Receivables Trust 2019-2

Carvana Auto Receivables Trust 2019-3

Carvana Auto Receivables Trust 2019-4

Carvana Auto Receivables Trust 2021-P1

Carvana Auto Receivables Trust 2022-N5

Carvana Auto Receivables Trust 2022-P6

Carvana Fac LLC

Carvana LLC, Carvana Auto Receivables Grantor Trust 2022-N4

Carvana Receivables Depositor LLC

Fleet Street Auto Trust 2022-1

Fleet Street Auto-3 2020 Trust

Fleet Street Auto-4 2020 Trust

Sonoran Auto Receivables Trust 2016-1

Sonoran Auto Receivables Trust 2017-1 Term

Sonoran Auto Receivables Trust 2018-1 Term

Unknown Trusts No. 1-100

Wilmington Trust, National Association, AS Trustee

nature of claim: 890/