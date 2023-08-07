Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Thursday removed a petition for declaratory judgment against Thompson Industrial Services to Kentucky Western District Court. The suit, filed by Frost Brown Todd on behalf of former Thompson technical sales representative Jason Harville and USA Debusk LLC, seeks to declare a non-compete agreement as unenforceable. According to the suit, Harville claims that he is limited from selling products for USA Debusk in geographic locations in which he did not work for the defendant in. The case is 4:23-cv-00091, Harville et al v. Thompson Industrial Services LLC.

Construction & Engineering

August 07, 2023, 6:24 AM

Plaintiffs

Jason Harville

USA Debusk LLC

Frost Brown Todd

defendants

Thompson Industrial Services LLC

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract