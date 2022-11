Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Luks, Santaniello, Petrillo, Cohen & Peterfriend on Friday removed a trip-and-fall lawsuit against Home Depot to Florida Middle District Court. The suit was filed by Rubenstein Law on behalf of Jennifer Lynn Harvey-Valdes. The case is 8:22-cv-02572, Harvey-Valdes v. Home Depot U.S.A., Inc.