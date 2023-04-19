New Suit - Employment

HCA Healthcare, a for-profit health care services company, and other defendants were slapped with a lawsuit Monday in Florida Southern District Court over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The suit was filed by a pro se plaintiff who contends that she was terminated in retaliation for requesting accommodations to deal with her asthma and recovery from post COVID-19 symptoms. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 9:23-cv-80665, Harvey v. MD Now et al.

Health Care

Plaintiffs

Adline Harvey

defendants

HCA Healthcare

HCA Holdings

MD Now

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA