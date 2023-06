Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Swift, Currie, McGhee & Hiers on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Lemonade Insurance Co. to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit, was filed by the Russ Firm on behalf of Christasha Harvey, who claims that she has yet to be reimbursed for a theft claim that was brought after her luggage was stolen in transit from Connecticut to Georgia. The case is 1:23-cv-02517, Harvey v. Lemonade Insurance Company.

Insurance

June 07, 2023, 5:58 AM

Plaintiffs

Christasha Harvey

Plaintiffs

The Russ Firm, LLC

defendants

Lemonade Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Swift, Currie, McGhee & Hiers

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute