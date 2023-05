Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Holland & Knight on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against Dollar General to Florida Middle District Court. The suit was filed by Wenzel Fenton Cabassa PA on behalf of a cashier who claims that she was subjected to unlawful retaliation after a workplace injury. The case is 8:23-cv-01000, Harvey v. Dolgencorp, LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 06, 2023, 12:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Sarah Harvey

defendants

Dolgencorp, LLC

defendant counsels

Holland & Knight

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA