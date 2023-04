New Suit - Employment

Delta Air Lines was sued Monday in New York Eastern District Court over alleged employment law breaches. The court case was brought by Joseph & Kirschenbaum on behalf of a plaintiff claiming age and racial bias. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-02662, Harvey v. Delta Air Lines, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

April 10, 2023, 1:19 PM

Plaintiffs

Joan Harvey

Plaintiffs

Joseph Herzfeld Hester & Kirschenbaum LLP

defendants

Delta Air Lines, Inc.

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches