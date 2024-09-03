Who Got The Work

Frost Brown Todd partners Lori E. Hammond and D. Christopher Robinson and Thomas Yoo of Polsinelli have entered appearances for Navilyst Medical Inc. and AngioDynamics Inc. in a pending product liability lawsuit. The action, for infections allegedly caused by a defective implantable vascular access device called BioFlo, was filed July 19 in Kentucky Western District Court by Dickerson Oxton and the Alex Davis Law Office on behalf of JaiTonia Cain Harvey. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Greg N. Stivers, is 3:24-cv-00414, Harvey v. Angiodynamics, Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

September 03, 2024, 4:44 AM

Plaintiffs

Jaitonia Cain Harvey

Dickerson Oxton, LLC

Alex Davis Law Office

Defendants

Angiodynamics, Inc.

Navilyst Medical, Inc.

defendant counsels

Frost Brown Todd

Thomas J. Yoo

Nature of Claim: 367/over product liability claims