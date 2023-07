New Suit - Employment

FedEx was sued Thursday in Georgia Middle District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit was filed by the Kaspers Firm on behalf of an employee who contends that the defendant failed to properly implement measures to protect her after she filed continuous sexual harassment claims with upper management. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00109, Harvey.

July 21, 2023

