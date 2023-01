News From Law.com

Since its founding in 2019, the Harvard Plaintiffs' Law Association has not only doubled in student size but also drastically expanded its support by leading U.S. plaintiffs firms. The student organization has held annual job fairs, panel discussions and facilitates personalized one-on-one conversations to offer a pipeline into plaintiffs work as a career path that can be fulfilling as well as financially sustainable.

Education

January 27, 2023, 5:00 AM