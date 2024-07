News From Law.com

Harvard University, still reeling from controversies surrounding its former president and allegations it failed to adequately protect Jewish students from antisemitism, has hired a former general counsel for the Department of Defense as legal chief. Jennifer O'Connor, who also is a former White House attorney, is joining Harvard from defense contractor Northrup Grumman, where is vice vice president of technology and information law and policy.

Education

July 10, 2024, 1:11 PM