Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Trenam and Winthrop & Weinstine on Tuesday removed an employment lawsuit against Magis LLC, doing business as Double G Construction, to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, filed by Wilson McCoy P.A. on behalf of a former sales representative, accuses the defendant of failing to pay minimum wage. The case is 6:23-cv-01113, Harutyunyan v. Magis, LLC.

Construction & Engineering

June 13, 2023, 6:30 PM

Plaintiffs

Edgar Harutyunyan

defendants

Magis, LLC

defendant counsels

Trenam

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract