Who Got The Work

Ann-Martha Andrews and Byrne J. Decker of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart and Sarah Bryan Fask, Emily L. Connor and Ryan Sterling of Littler Mendelson have entered appearances for Lincoln National Life Insurance Co. and Baxter International, respectively, in a pending lawsuit. The suit, over the wrongful denial of a life insurance benefits, was filed Nov. 20 in Indiana Southern District Court by Lancaster Gill PC on behalf of Judy Hartwell. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Tanya Walton Pratt, is 1:23-cv-02096, Hartwell v. Baxter International et al.

Insurance

January 04, 2024, 9:56 AM

