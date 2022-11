Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Morrison & Foerster on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Tiz Inc. d/b/a Provi to California Southern District Court. The suit, over alleged disability-based employment discrimination and retaliation, was filed by Khatib Law on behalf of Farnaz Hartman. The case is 3:22-cv-01843, Hartman v. Tiz, Inc. et al.

Wholesalers

November 22, 2022, 8:46 PM