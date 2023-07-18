Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Bradley Arant Boult Cummings on Tuesday removed a negligence and product liability lawsuit against Polaris Industries, a leading manufacturer of snowmobiles and motorcycles, and Jared Carter to Kentucky Western District Court. The suit was filed by Whiteford Taylor & Preston and the Peterson Law Office on behalf of Roy Hartman, who was allegedly impaled by a tree branch which penetrated through a plastic footwell on the passenger side of a 2016 Polaris Ranger 570 UTV. According to the complaint, Carter was drinking alcohol while driving the UTV in which Hartman was a passenger. The case is 1:23-cv-00095, Hartman v. Polaris Industries Inc. et al.

Plaintiffs

Roy Hartman

Plaintiffs

Aaron Oppegard

Peterson Law Office PLLC

Fulkerson, Kinkel & Marrs, PLLC

Whiteford, Taylor & Preston

Peterson Law Office, PLLC

Peterson Law Office

defendants

Polaris Industries, Inc.

Jared Carter

defendant counsels

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings

nature of claim: 355/alleging a defective product