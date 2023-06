Who Got The Work

Frost Brown Todd partners John T. Lovett and Jennifer Bame are defending Natural Energy Field Services in a pending lawsuit over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The case was filed April 20 in Kentucky Eastern District Court by Morgan & Morgan, Josephson Dunlap and Bruckner Burch. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gregory F. Vantatenhove, is 5:23-cv-00119, Hartley, Jr. v. Natural Energy Field Services, LLC.

Energy

June 05, 2023, 4:13 AM

Plaintiffs

Jerry Hartley, Jr.

Plaintiffs

Hkm Employment Attorneys LLP

Josephson Dunlap LLP

Bruckner Burch PLLC

defendants

Natural Energy Field Services, LLC

defendant counsels

Frost Brown Todd

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations