New Suit - Insurance

Wilson Elser filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court on behalf of Hartford Underwriters Insurance. The suit names Wings Over Englewood and Tina Williams as claimants in connection with an underlying biometric privacy class action. The case is 1:23-cv-03427, Hartford Underwriters Insurance Company v. Wings Over Englewood LLC, Bf Group USA, Inc. and Tina Williams.

Insurance

May 31, 2023, 6:16 PM

Plaintiffs

Hartford Underwriters Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Wilson Elser

defendants

Wings Over Englewood LLC, Bf Group USA, Inc. and Tina Williams

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute