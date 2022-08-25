New Suit

Hartford Financial filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Matthew Wilson, Wilson Bowen Tax Services and Wilson Tax Law Group on Thursday in Idaho District Court. The suit, filed by Husch Blackwell and Duke Evett, seeks a declaration that Hartford has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying malpractice lawsuit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00373, Hartford Underwriters Insurance Co. v. Wilson et al.

Insurance

August 25, 2022, 8:28 PM