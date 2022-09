New Suit

Hartford Underwriters Insurance Co. filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Monday in Illinois Northern District Court. The case, brought by Wilson Elser, names Madlin Haircuts Corp. and other claimants in connection with underlying general liability claims. The case is 1:22-cv-05084, Hartford Underwriters Insurance Company v. Madlin Haircuts Corp. et al.

Insurance

September 19, 2022, 3:02 PM