New Suit - Contract

Hartford Insurance filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against EBDesign Inc. on Thursday in California Central District Court. The suit, brought by Wilson Elser, seeks unpaid premiums for workers comp policies. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-08208, Hartford Underwriters Insurance Co. v. EBDesign Inc.

Insurance

November 10, 2022, 1:58 PM